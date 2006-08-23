Photos: Unpacking the Sony Ericsson P990i

After moaning the other day that the P990i wasn't anywhere to be seen, Sony Ericsson decided that it would sort us out and send us one. We couldn't contain our excitement when the package came in -- as you can see from the photo story it has arrived in the UK, and according to Sony Ericsson it will be commercially available in a few weeks.

Orange is definitely going to sell it, but other networks are yet to confirm. If you can't wait that long you can always buy it on eXpansys for around £600 -- it should be available in a couple of days. For that princely sum you will get a Qwerty keypad, 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity, push email, a 2-megapixel camera with autofocus and an expandable Memory Stick Pro Duo slot that can support up to 8GB.

Since Sony Ericsson launched this puppy last year it's easy to understand it may have slipped from our minds, but the P series is back and still going strong. We'll post a full review soon, but in the meantime here are some pics to satisfy your curiosity.

We almost didn't take this picture because we were so keen on ripping the box open.

Behold the inside of the box, packed with loads of technological goodies.

The phone dock and the instruction manual failed to develop our biceps as much as we had hoped.

Anticlockwise from top left: Phone to PC dock, AC charger and USB cable. Bag containing lanyard, mini screwdriver and Memory Stick Duo adaptor. Finally, headphones and instruction manual.

The front of the P990i features a VGA camera for 3G video calls, an alphanumeric keypad and a new four-way navigation rocker with an 'OK' button in the middle.

Unlike the P910i, the P990i features a Qwerty keypad on the body of the phone instead of the flip section. This makes the screen slightly shorter than the P910i's, but it's still large measuring 44mm wide and 57mm tall.

The back of the phone features a 2-megapixel camera with a small portrait mirror and an LED photo light. The camera also features autofocus so you shouldn't take blurry photos. Above the camera is a small loudspeaker for listening to MP3s, ringtones, videos and for using the speaker phone.

On the top-left side of the phone is a dedicated music button that gives you direct access to the MP3 player. The headphone port has gone and now you plug your headphones into the bottom, as you do on the Walkman phone range. The scroll wheel is still there, but underneath it is a return page key that takes you back one page, and right at the bottom is a lock switch so you can easily lock the handset.

The dock enables you to synchronise your P990i with your computer.