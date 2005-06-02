Photos: Concept PC pays homage to Mac Mini

Intel and AOpen show off Pandora, a sleek and diminutive desktop, at Computex show in Taiwan.
Concept PC pays homage to Mac Mini
AOpen unveiled a prototype of a miniature desktop computer at the Computex trade show this week in Taipei, Taiwan. The squarish metallic device, originally code-named Pandora's Box, was made through a collaboration with Intel.
