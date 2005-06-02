CNET también está disponible en español.

Photos: Concept PC pays homage to Mac Mini

Intel and AOpen show off Pandora, a sleek and diminutive desktop, at Computex show in Taiwan.

    AOpen unveiled a prototype of a miniature desktop computer at the Computex trade show this week in Taipei, Taiwan. The squarish metallic device, originally code-named Pandora's Box, was made through a collaboration with Intel.

    Credit: AOpen

    AOpen prototype

    The PC being shown at Compudex is similar to the design pictured here, which Intel unveiled at the Intel Developer Forum in March. A remote rests atop the box.

    Credit: Ina Fried

    Showing off PC

