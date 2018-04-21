Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

SmugMug, a company that lets photographers sell and share their photos, has acquired an erstwhile rival, the pioneering photo-sharing site Flickr.

Yahoo acquired Flickr in 2005 and under former Chief Executive Marissa Mayer tried to revitalize the site, which lost its luster with the rise of social-savvy services like Instagram and Facebook. Verizon acquired Yahoo for $4.48 billion, but evidently decided to cash out and let SmugMug try to push Flickr forward.

"SmugMug has acquired Flickr. If you use our products today, rest easy, they aren't going anywhere," a message on SmugMug's website said. "The future is bright, but we'll only get there together."

The new management could mean a fresh start for Flickr and its tens of millions of photographers who might appreciate an effort to reinvigorate the site. But fundamentally, SmugMug will face many of the same challenges Yahoo and Verizon's Oath group did: photo sharing on sites that started as mainstream social networks is a vigorous, powerful competitive force.

The acquisition dramatically changes SmugMug's nature. The company was founded in 2002, two years before Flickr, but never became a major consumer brand like Flickr. Instead, it catered to professionals and enthusiasts, including those looking for e-commerce technology to sell their works or a website to showcase their albums.

Flickr rose to power in the days before mobile devices and grew strong off technically useful features, like an application programming interface (API) that let websites and other software do things like place Flickr photos on other websites or publish new photos to Flickr itself. Its "photostream" feature -- an ever-updated collection of your latest shots -- presented photography as an immediate reflection of people's lives, not just as static albums. And groups let like-minded photographers gather to explore specialties like architecture, birds, or amorous insects.

Many Flickr members remain loyal, sticking around to contribute to particular photography communities or to check the work of their peers. And although much of Flickr use is free, many photographers pay for premium accounts to banish ads and get other perks.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Yahoo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the acquisition was reported Friday by USA Today.

Update, 3:39 p.m. PT: Adds further background.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.