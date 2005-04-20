Photo: Samsung's speech-to-text phone

P207 cell phone uses QuickPhrase software to let people send short text messages by just speaking.
Samsung's speech-to-text phone
Samsung's P207 handset lets people speak a short phrase like "call me" to generate a text message. U.S. cell phone operator Cingular Wireless sells the phone for $80 to those signing two-year service contracts.
