Mobile

Photo: Samsung's speech-to-text phone

P207 cell phone uses QuickPhrase software to let people send short text messages by just speaking.

    Samsung's speech-to-text phone

    Samsung's P207 handset lets people speak a short phrase like "call me" to generate a text message. U.S. cell phone operator Cingular Wireless sells the phone for $80 to those signing two-year service contracts.

    Credit: Samsung

    Samsung P207
