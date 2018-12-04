George H.W. Bush's service dog lies by his casket in touching photo

Jim McGrath

Former President George H. W. Bush passed away on Friday, but his service dog is still by his side.

Jim McGrath, spokesman for H.W. Bush, on Sunday tweeted a photo of the 41st president's service dog, Sully, lying in front of a casket draped in the American flag. "Mission complete. #Remembering41," the caption read. The Facebook page for the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum also shared the image.

The photo touched the hearts of many Twitter users. "Powerful. Emotional. Loyalty," wrote one. Wrote another, "Truly a beautiful and heartbreaking moment."

Bush died Friday at his home in Houston at age 94. H.W. Bush will be honored at several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial on Thursday in Texas. CNET sister site CBS News is covering the memorial events live.

The former president, who had a form of Parkinson's disease, received Sully in June to help with daily tasks such as opening doors, picking up items and calling for help, according to the Associated Press. Sully will reportedly return to America's VetDogs in New York to serve in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program.

McGrath and the presidential library didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.