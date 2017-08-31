Getty Images

What's the hashtag for being hacked?

Instagram, the 700 million-user-strong photo sharing service owned by Facebook, informed some users Wednesday that hackers gained access to phone numbers and emails of high-profile accounts. The attack came through Instagram's API, or its software that allows other sites and apps to connect with it.

The company said the bug was fixed within a few hours of being identified.

"At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users," Instagram wrote in the email. "We encourage you to be extra vigilant about the security of your account and exercise caution if you encounter any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts and emails."