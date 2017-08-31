CNET también está disponible en español.

Phone numbers and emails of some Instagram users may have leaked

The photo sharing service says the hack appears to have been targeted at high-profile users.

Instagram says hackers targeted high-profile accounts.

What's the hashtag for being hacked?

Instagram, the 700 million-user-strong photo sharing service owned by Facebook, informed some users Wednesday that hackers gained access to phone numbers and emails of high-profile accounts. The attack came through Instagram's API, or its software that allows other sites and apps to connect with it. 

The company said the bug was fixed within a few hours of being identified.

"At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users," Instagram wrote in the email. "We encourage you to be extra vigilant about the security of your account and exercise caution if you encounter any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts and emails."

