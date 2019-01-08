Philips wants to stop your snoring with its SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band. The band consists of a "discreet sensor" that goes around your chest. It's supposed to track your sleep, including when you change positions.
When you move to lie on your back -- a position that often makes snoring worse -- the sensor is supposed to encourage you to move to your side.
Philips doesn't exactly explain how it accomplishes this, but claims it's "natural, non-invasive, comfortable and effective."
We've tested quite a few smart sleep gadgets but haven't come across anything quite like this Philips device before. Sleep Number's 360 bed has a feature that raises one side of the bed to stop you -- or your partner -- from snoring.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: Philips sleep sensor lands at CES 2019, sets sights on snorers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.