Philips sleep sensor lands at CES 2019, sets sights on snorers

The SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band is a chest sensor that's supposed to put a stop to snoring.

Check out the Philips SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band at CES 2019.

Philips wants to stop your snoring with its SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band. The band consists of a "discreet sensor" that goes around your chest. It's supposed to track your sleep, including when you change positions.

When you move to lie on your back -- a position that often makes snoring worse -- the sensor is supposed to encourage you to move to your side.

Philips doesn't exactly explain how it accomplishes this, but claims it's "natural, non-invasive, comfortable and effective." 

We've tested quite a few smart sleep gadgets but haven't come across anything quite like this Philips device before. Sleep Number's 360 bed has a feature that raises one side of the bed to stop you -- or your partner -- from snoring. 

