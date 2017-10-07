Amazon

"Blade Runner 2049" is taking everyone's breath away, but there's more Philip K. Dick on the horizon. An upcoming Amazon Prime Video anthology series called "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" won't be here until 2018, but a full trailer debuted today, Oct. 6. It looks like the best dark science fiction since "Black Mirror."

The show was first announced in 2016, but this is the first big look at it that's been released. The two-minute trailer promises strange relationships, fantastic actors and a lot of weird.

Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Terrence Howard, Janelle Monáe, Essie Davis and Richard Madden are part of what look like a set of haunting tales spread over 10 episodes. It's time to start reading up on Philip K. Dick again.

Amazon hasn't announced a specific launch date for "Electric Dreams" yet, but I'll be there.