After the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl on Sunday, their notoriously rowdy fans took to the streets to celebrate.
Even astronauts had a view of the scene. But from the ISS, you can't quite zero in close enough to see the greased light poles.
That view from space looks so elegant, so calm, so quiet. But in reality, Philadelphia was much more chaotic after the first-ever Eagles championship. Even before the celebration began, some people were worried.
Some celebrations were seriously stupid. Fans decided to climb atop an awning at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, which led to its collapse, and reportedly caused injuries.
Before the game, police tried to prevent some of the mayhem by greasing city light poles not just with Crisco, but with hydraulic fluid, supposedly more of a climbing deterrent.
It didn't work.
But what about Philly's famed Liberty Bell?
And for some viewers, it wasn't about who won, it was about who lost.
There's always next year, Patriots fans.
