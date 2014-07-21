Pharrell, Kasabian, Kylie and Blondie headline free iTunes gigs

Ian Gavan/Getty

Apple is giving away free tickets to a month of gigs featuring the latest chart-toppers and legendary acts. The iTunes Festival 2014 sees headline performances from housewives' favourite Maroon 5, hat-wearing "Happy" hit-maker Pharrell Williams and ravey Davey Guetta.

Newcomers Sam Smith and 5 Seconds of Summer also get a night to themselves, with other shows toplined by legends of the calibre of Blondie, Beck, Kylie Minogue, Robert Plant and Chrissie Hynde.

Kasabian will also be there.

This year marked the first time the iTunes Festival ventured to other shores, with shows at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music showcase in Austin, Texas this March. Now in its eighth year, the festival is a month-long series of free gigs held in London, with a different act headlining each night throughout September. More than 60 acts will play in total.

Support acts and headliners are announced right up to the last minute, including surprises and special shows.

Shows are held at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden in North London. Opened in 1847 as a railway engine shed with a turntable for turning trains round, the building became a theatre in 1964 and has played host to such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, and many more, with countless unforgettable moments including the Doors' only UK appearance.

The capacity is over 3,000, so there's plenty of space for you and your music-lovin' mates. To find yourself in the crowd, you have to apply for tickets via iTunes or enter competitions on the radio, in newspapers and magazines, online and through apps. You can apply for as many shows as you want.

If you can't make it to the shows, the gigs can be watched live or enjoyed later on iTunes and Apple TV.