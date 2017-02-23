PewDiePie's apology sequel: a video about shooting Hitler

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

PewDiePie is back to his staple "Lets play" gaming videos on YouTube, this time with some overt digs at the controversy surrounding him last week.

Posted Wednesday, the YouTube star's latest video shows him playing a video game on a mission to shoot and kill Adolf Hitler.

Felix Kjellberg, better known by his YouTube identity, PewDiePie, came under fire for allegations of anti-Semitic messages in videos last week. The frenzy resulted in Disney cutting its ties with him and YouTube dropping plans for a second season of his reality show "Scare PewDiepie" on its subscription service, Red.

After posting a video Thursday apologizing for jokes that "went too far" and criticizing media reporting that took his messages out of context, Kjellberg went back to his most familiar format for the latest post Wednesday: clips of him cracking jokes while playing a video game.

This time, the video -- titled "I KILL HITLER! *notclickbait*" -- shows him playing a WWII-style first-person-shooter, as he fields calls from "PR" about how killing Nazis in the game is helping to erase modern day Nazis.