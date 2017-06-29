Petya is the latest global ransomware scare (The 3:59, Ep. 248)

Computers around the world on Tuesday suffered yet another massive ransomware breach, this one named GoldenEye.

Like WannaCry, it spread using a leaked exploit from the National Security Agency. We'll explain how we got here with ransomware, and just how bad it's going to get in the next few years. Also on the podcast, we chat about our battle of the cameras with the Samsung Galaxy S8, the OnePlus 5 and the Google Pixel.

And Qualcomm announced fingerprint sensors that can go underneath the surface of your phone on Wednesday morning at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. Listen to find out when you can expect to see the tech in your hands.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

