Petition wants Amazon to give teachers half off Prime membership

David McNew, Getty Images

A petition on Change.org is asking Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos to offer teachers a 50 percent discount on Prime membership. That's the same discount it gives students.

So far more than 174,000 people have signed the petition out of the goal of 200,000. The petition was initiated a week ago.

"Teachers use Amazon in many different ways," wrote Erica Powell, who organized the petition. "It's great to create wish lists to get out to parents, to order supplies and other things you need quickly."

The Amazon Prime membership currently costs $119 a year. Benefits include two-day shipping, deals offered through Amazon's Alexa-powered smart speakers, discounts at Whole Foods and unlimited video streaming.

"I think all businesses should offer a teacher discount, but I am starting with a company that could set a great example for others to follow," Powell wrote.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

