Peter Capaldi leaving 'Doctor Who'

Peter Capaldi will take his last trip in the TARDIS at Christmas. The BBC has confirmed that the forthcoming season 10 of "Doctor Who" will be the actor's last.

"One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best," said Capaldi in his announcement on BBC radio. "I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic."

Capaldi became the 12th Doctor in 2014 and has appeared in two seasons so far. He is now set to bow out in this year's Christmas special after completing the new run of episodes, season 10 of the revived version of the long-running British sci-fi show.

We already knew that writer and showrunner Steven Moffat was leaving after this season, to be replaced by "Broadchurch" creator Chris Chibnall. It's a shame we won't get to see Capaldi's layered performance steered by a new creative voice, but it seems he's made his decision. Chibnall will now have to create a new Doctor -- and cast a new star. Let the frenzy of speculation commence!

Season 10 of "Doctor Who" begins this Easter, Saturday April 15. Capaldi will be joined on BBC One and BBC America by new companion Bill, played by Pearl Mackie.

