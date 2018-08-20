CNET también está disponible en español.

Pepsi to buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion

Pepsi says the deal will advance its vision for a "healthier, more-sustainable planet."

SodaStream, an Israeli maker of carbonation products, will be bought by PepsiCo for $3.2 billion.

Pepsi will buy SodaStream for $3.2 billion, the company announced Monday.

Purchasing the Israeli company, known for DIY seltzer makers like the SodaStream Mix, will push Pepsi's image in a health-focused direction, according to CNN.

The companies are "an inspired match," said PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi in a statement, noting that their products fit with Pepsi's goal of "making more nutritious products while limiting our environmental footprint."

The deal is likely to close in January.

Soda isn't the only thing SodaStream owners can carbonate. Check out our guide to a few other things you can try.

