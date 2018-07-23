People want to drink the red liquid from the dark sarcophagus

Many didn't want the damn thing opened, but now the dark sarcophagus is open and we all know what's inside it: Three skeletons and an abundance of red liquid, later discovered to be liquid sewage that had leaked through a crack.

Now people want to drink that red sewage. They want to sup from the cup of demons.



Some background: An unusually large and completely intact tomb was found in Alexandria. People got excited, they made jokes about mummies and curses. Some even speculated it might have been the final resting place of Alexander the Great.

It wasn't.

Now, back to the red liquid that people want to drink. At time of writing 15,600 people have signed a petition titled "let people drink the red liquid from the dark sarcophagus." This isn't your run of the mill petition.

Here's the description:

we need to drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus in the form of some sort of carbonated energy drink so we can assume its powers and finally die

The comments, aka the reason why people signed the petition, are definitely worth the price of entry.

Below is my personal favourite:

The petition is the creation of Scottish game developer Innes McKendrick, who most recently worked on No Man's Sky.

oh my god TIME actually asked the Egyptian Antiquities Ministry whether we can drink the cursed skeleton sauce, this is going all the way to the top pic.twitter.com/FRhVg47UuB — moth dad (@innesmck) July 22, 2018

McKendrick's last message on the petition was an important one.

Let them sup.