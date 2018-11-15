People raise $1B for charities on Facebook, reminding us internet isn't all bad

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook users have raised more than $1 billion for charitable causes since 2015, the company said Wednesday in a blogpost.

Over the years, that money has gone to both nonprofit organizations and personal causes via Facebook's Donate buttons and Facebook Fundraisers feature. More than 20 million people have either donated or actually started a fundraiser. So, if you've kicked $20 to a friend's birthday fundraiser, that's you.

"People around the world use Facebook's charitable giving tools to support a neighbor who lost everything in a fire, bring critical care to a child battling cancer, [and] help nonprofits bring food to those in need," said Facebook Vice President for Social Good Naomi Gleit in the post.

Some of those causes have included Save the Children, St. Jude, and the Marine Mammal Center.

Facebook will be rolling out fundraising tools to Canada and Australia, and also plans to partner with PayPal and match up to $7 million in donations made on Facebook to US-based nonprofit organizations on Giving Tuesday (November 27).