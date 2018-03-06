CNET

The Pennsylvania attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Uber over concealing a data breach from October 2016.

Court documents show that Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Monday morning against the ride-sharing company based in San Francisco, after it failed to notify users that the company suffered a massive data breach for more than 12 months.

"Uber violated Pennsylvania law by failing to put our residents on timely notice of this massive data breach," Shapiro said in a press release. "Instead of notifying impacted consumers of the breach within a reasonable amount of time, Uber hid the incident for over a year -- and actually paid the hackers to delete the data and stay quiet."

The attackers accessed the information of 25 million users in the United States, 4.1 million of whom were drivers. The stolen data included names, email addresses, phone numbers and driver's license numbers. About 13,500 of them lived in Pennsylvania, according to the lawsuit.

Under Pennsylvania law, Shapiro can sue for $1,000 for each violation. That means the attorney general's office can seek for as much as $13.5 million from Uber.

The company informed the public of the breach in November 2017. By failing to notify users in a timely manner, the lawsuit said, Uber violated Pennsylvania's Breach of Personal Information Notification Act, which required companies to notify people affected by data breaches in a "reasonable" time frame.

"When it learned about the 2016 Data Breach, Uber did not notify law enforcement authorities or consumers about the breach," the lawsuit says. "Instead, Uber paid the hackers at least $100,000 to delete the acquired consumer data and keep quiet about the breach."

Shapiro said Uber's payoff was "outrageous corporate misconduct" in a statement.

Data breaches have become a fact of life in a world devoted to apps, e-commerce and an internet overstuffed with personal information. They hit seemingly everywhere with grim regularity, from government agencies to big businesses to online hookup services.

The problem has prompted calls to action by government officials around the world. Last month, for instance, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the formation of a cybersecurity task force to look into a wide range of threats, including "theft of corporate, governmental, and private information on a mass scale."

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office is taking the multiple reported breaches into account, pointing out that personal information stolen from the Equifax breach could be combined with data from the Uber breach for future identity thefts.

"The more personal information these criminals gain access to, the more vulnerable the person whose information was stolen becomes," Shapiro said.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The stolen data had been stored on Uber's Amazon Web Services cloud account. Uber reached out to the hacker and said it confirmed the stolen data was deleted permanently. Following the announcement, the company offered credit monitoring and identity theft protection to people who were affected.

Uber had just wrapped up a lawsuit in February, after it settled a trial with Google's Waymo for about $245 million in an abrupt end.

Pennsylvania's attorney general's office is asking any state residents who feel they were affected by Uber's breach to file a complaint with their Bureau of Consumer Protection at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Originally published March 5 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Update 8:12 a.m. PT: Added background and more details from the court

filing, and at 9:10 a.m. PT: To include statements from the attorney general.

