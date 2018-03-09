Nosy penguins take a selfie in Antarctica: Ice, ice, baby

Selfies aren't just for teens trying out new facial expressions. Apparently even curious Emperor Penguins at the bottom of the world like to capture their look on film.

On Wednesday night, the Australian Antarctic Division discovered that penguins at Auster Rookery, near Australia's Mawson research station, aren't camera-shy.

"Australian Antarctic expeditioner Eddie Gault left the camera on the ice when visiting the rookery, and it didn't take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie," the group said on its webpage.

#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7 — Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018

Two of the birds just waddle up to Gault's camera and get up close and personal with it for a hilarious 38 seconds.

Social-media users had some thoughts.

It actually looks like they're about to drop the hottest mixtape of all time pic.twitter.com/ia64ehDJ4S — chels (@_chelseasmile_) March 8, 2018

When your parents try to take a selfie for the first time https://t.co/fnSG94IypV — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) March 8, 2018

Grandparents after getting a smart phone... — 🍳δδ੩ કક੦ ९੨ऽऽ¡d (@PissedEgg) March 8, 2018

Oh my god i thought this was computer animated theyre so ROUND — Jack M. Staier (@whyrntulaughing) March 8, 2018

"You're in the wrong neighborhood, pal..." — Stephen Klow (@MrSteveK) March 8, 2018

imagine being curious and having no hands https://t.co/xokGSK2DHW — jen corace (@corachacha) March 8, 2018

That awkward feeling when you wake up in your own bed after your teen-aged blackout bender and the first thing you see is your parents 😨 — Portia Fendeman (@PortiaFendeman) March 8, 2018

This penguin was a bad ass literally waddled over and kick the shit out of the camera.



Staring it down like it owed him some fish. — ReignPoo (@ReignPoo) March 8, 2018

Do the penguins own the rights? Will they benefit financially? — Ellen melchiondo (@EllenmelchEllen) March 8, 2018

The Australian Antarctic Division is a division of the Australian Government's Department of the Environment and Energy. The division employs 300 staff and maintains three research stations on the Antarctic continent -- Mawson, Davis and Casey -- and a sub-Antarctic station on Macquarie Island.