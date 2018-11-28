Zillow's peek inside Santa's North Pole estate

PRNewsfoto/Zillow

If you've ever wondered about the private life of Mr. and Mrs. Claus, here's your chance to find out.

Online real estate site Zillow features a special listing with photos from inside Santa's three-bedroom, two-bathroom log cabin at the North Pole, showing off his living room, kitchen, bedrooms and study.

According to the Zillow listing, Santa's house was originally built in the 1800s, but the 2,500 square-foot (232 square-meter) home underwent a remodel in 2013.

The modern upgrades include a gourmet kitchen with hot cocoa on tap and an oven with 12 cookie settings.

Santa's home also has a stunning floor-to-ceiling fireplace perfect for roasting chestnuts, as well as a study showcasing his sewing table where he apparently built the original teddy bear.

Santa's elves don't live inside the Claus home. They hang their little hats in their own private dwellings that include a tiny farmhouse, a rustic mini cabin and a petite bamboo bungalow.

Each of the elf homes measures 150 square feet (14 square meters). Elves seem to have been way ahead of the tiny home trend.

Santa's estate covers 25 acres. In addition to the cabin and elf quarters, there's a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for his sleigh and a stable for eight reindeer, plus a bonus stall for Rudolph.

The holiday icon's property is worth an estimated $764,389 (around £599,946, AU$1,055,774) after gaining 7.6 percent in value over the past year, according to Zillow.

But don't get too excited about the price. Santa's compound is not for sale.

