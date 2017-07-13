PC market notches 11th straight quarter of declining shipments

Sarah Tew/CNET

The global PC market continued its downward spiral in the second quarter of 2017, registering its 11th consecutive quarter of declining shipments and continuing the longest slump in the PC industry's history.

PC makers shipped 61.9 million personal computers in the quarter, a 4.3 percent decline from a year ago, according to numbers released Wednesday by research firm Gartner. The shipment volume was the lowest since 2007, Gartner said.

Gartner blamed the decline on higher prices for PCs due to shortages in components such as DRAM, solid state drives and LCD panels.

"The approach to higher component costs varied by vendor," Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner, said in a statement. "Some decided to absorb the component price hike without raising the final price of their devices, while other vendors transferred the costs to the end-user price."

IDC reported similar results, finding that worldwide shipments of traditional PCs totaled 60.5 million units, for a 3.3 percent year-over-year decline.

Despite the decline, HP managed a 6.2 percent year-over-year growth in the quarter, giving it a market share of nearly 23 percent, according to IDC. HP wrested the PC shipments crown from Lenovo, which saw shipments decline 5.7 percent, giving it a market share of a little more than 20 percent.

Dell came in at the No. 3 spot, growing 3.7 percent to capture 17 percent of the market.

