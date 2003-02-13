PC management software gets an update

Software maker Vector Networks has released a new version of PC-Duo Enterprise, its package for IT professionals who need to manage large numbers of workplace PCs. Version 2.0 of the software works with Microsoft Management Console (MMC) and is built on a modular design that allows IT managers to install only the components they need, such as remote diagnostics and software distribution.

"Customers frequently collect their preferred system management tools inside the MMC, and so becoming MMC-compliant was a natural move for us," marketing director Colin Bartram said in a statement. The new version also includes "self-healing" tools for automatically detecting and fixing application problems, localized tools for multinational companies and expanded hardware inventory tools. A 30-day trial version of PC-Duo Enterprise is available for download now.