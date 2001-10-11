PC makers seek ways to reboot

Reaping a grim end-of-summer harvest

Preliminary numbers from NPD Intelect show sales down almost one-third in August and September compared with last year's bumper returns.

October 10, 2001

IBM counting on PC extras

Big Blue's new lineup of seven NetVista desktop PC and ThinkPad notebook models includes a host of security and manageability features.

October 9, 2001

PC makers push service package deals

The beleaguered PC industry is taking a cue from McDonald's, bundling hardware and services into computing "value meals."

October 8, 2001



Intel looks to gadgets to boost PC demand

The company, best known for its Pentium PC processors, launches a trio of PC-related consumer devices to pump up PC demand.

October 5, 2001

Gateway says bigger loss coming

update Citing a drop in demand after the Sept. 11 hijacker attacks, the beleaguered PC maker says it will post a loss of 14 cents to 17 cents a share for its third quarter.

October 4, 2001

