PC makers seek ways to reboot

Reaping a grim end-of-summer harvest
Preliminary numbers from NPD Intelect show sales down almost one-third in August and September compared with last year's bumper returns.
October 10, 2001
IBM counting on PC extras
Big Blue's new lineup of seven NetVista desktop PC and ThinkPad notebook models includes a host of security and manageability features.
October 9, 2001
PC makers push service package deals
The beleaguered PC industry is taking a cue from McDonald's, bundling hardware and services into computing "value meals."
October 8, 2001
Intel looks to gadgets to boost PC demand
The company, best known for its Pentium PC processors, launches a trio of PC-related consumer devices to pump up PC demand.
October 5, 2001
Gateway says bigger loss coming
update Citing a drop in demand after the Sept. 11 hijacker attacks, the beleaguered PC maker says it will post a loss of 14 cents to 17 cents a share for its third quarter.
October 4, 2001
