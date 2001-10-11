CNET también está disponible en español.

PC makers seek ways to reboot

As the PC sales slump continues with dramatic drops in August and September, companies troll for buyers with service offerings and extra features.

As the PC sales slump continues with dramatic drops in August and September, companies troll for buyers with an array of service offerings and extra features. Also, chipmaker Intel does its part to boost demand by launching a trio of PC-related consumer devices.

Reaping a grim end-of-summer harvest
Preliminary numbers from NPD Intelect show sales down almost one-third in August and September compared with last year's bumper returns.
October 10, 2001 
IBM counting on PC extras
Big Blue's new lineup of seven NetVista desktop PC and ThinkPad notebook models includes a host of security and manageability features.
October 9, 2001 
PC makers push service package deals
The beleaguered PC industry is taking a cue from McDonald's, bundling hardware and services into computing "value meals."
October 8, 2001 

Intel looks to gadgets to boost PC demand
The company, best known for its Pentium PC processors, launches a trio of PC-related consumer devices to pump up PC demand.
October 5, 2001 
Gateway says bigger loss coming
update Citing a drop in demand after the Sept. 11 hijacker attacks, the beleaguered PC maker says it will post a loss of 14 cents to 17 cents a share for its third quarter.
October 4, 2001 

