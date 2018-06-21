PayPal shuts down account of Active Shooter video game

PayPal

A school shooting video game that sparked outrage has been dumped by PayPal.

The payments company confirmed on Wednesday that it's closed the account of Acid Software, the developer of the Active Shooter video game that lets you play as a SWAT team member or an active shooter on a school campus. The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

"PayPal has a longstanding, well-defined and consistently enforced Acceptable Use Policy, and regardless of the individual or organization in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments for activities that promote violence," a PayPal spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The game was widely criticized by survivors of school shootings and their parents. It's also been pulled from Valve's Steam marketplace and Indiegogo due to outrage expressed by parents of shooting victims in Parkland, Florida.

"We have temporary disabled any purchases on the Acid Software of any present games. Please wait while we figure out the whole situation with PayPal," Acid Software tweeted on Tuesday. "Everyone is still able to download the free demo though."

The game was created by Anton Makarevskiy, a 21-year-old developer from Moscow, and marketed by his company Acid Software, the AP reported.

Acid Software didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.