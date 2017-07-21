PayPal joins Chase and Citi to expand your mobile wallet

PayPal's two new bank partnerships will help bring the online payment service to brick and mortar stores while making it easier for Chase and Citi customers to make online purchases.

PayPal is teaming up with both Chase and Citi to make it easier than ever to spend your money.

PayPal -- the online payment service -- already worked with JPMorgan Chase -- the international financial institution -- to an extent. Now, the companies have agreed to expand their partnership. You'll be able to use Chase cards to make purchases in brick and mortar stores directly from your PayPal account. Alternatively, you can use Chase's mobile payment service called Chase Pay at online retailers that accept PayPal.

Both Chase and Citi customers will be able to use credit card rewards points to make purchases online via PayPal. PayPal announced both integrations on Thursday, and both are expected to roll out in 2018.

