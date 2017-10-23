CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Apps

Pay with Google speeds up tedious online payments on Android

Google's online payments system should help you blast through online checkout in no time.

in-app-onsidewalk-fancy-pwg-crop-width-1000

Easy, breezy, paid for it.

 Google

Parting with your money online is not always as easy and breezy as it should be, but Google thinks it's come up with a fix.

The company launched Pay with Google on Monday, a service that should help you speed through online checkouts in record time.

Gone are the online forms, the session timeouts, the errors and the backup authentication, promised the company in a blog post. Instead, you'll be able to select any credit or debit card attached to your Google Account and let the merchant and Google handle all the hoop-jumping for you.

The only step users may need to take is to identify themselves -- by using the phone's fingerprint scanner, for example -- or by confirming the card's three-digit CVC security number.

You can take advantage of Pay by Google through the company's Chrome web browser, or on an ever-expanding list of Android apps, including popular services like Kayak, Postmates and Dice. More services, including Airbnb, Deliveroo, Hotel Tonight, Just Eat and Hungry House are coming soon.

Next Article: Saving the Great Barrier Reef with simulated oceans and 3D coral