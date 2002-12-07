Pay heed to internal concerns

In response to the December 4 Perspectives column by Tom Giovanetti , "A tech tool for future tyrants":

I echo Tom Giovanetti's sentiments. Our founding fathers were far more concerned about internal oppression than external conflict. Today, the popular sentiment is reversed, and for most, it's difficult to understand their concerns.

It may be of interest to read John Brunner's 1975 novel, "The Shockwave Rider," for a view of what total information access might do to a society. And in some respects, it provides a look at precisely the concerns Giovanetti expresses. Let us hope the vision Brunner presented over a quarter of a century ago is not our near future.

Joe Gawron

Boise, Idaho