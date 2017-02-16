PAX Australia 2017 will be happening this October

Enlarge Image Claire Reilly/CNET

PAX Australia is headed to a Melbourne near you. Or maybe not near you. I don't know where you live.

It's the fifth time the geek culture and gaming expo will be held in Melbourne and the fourth time it'll be hosted at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The three-day convention will run from Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29, narrowly missing Melbourne Cup weekend and letting every single PAX attendee breathe a sigh of relief when they go to book accommodation.

PAX Australia made the announcement on its Facebook page earlier today.

If you're eager to get your hot little hands (or perhaps your hands are of a larger size and/or cooler temperature, I'm not judging) you'll be able to pick up a day ticket for AU$65 or a three-day pass for AU$165 from March 14.

The Australian leg of the international expo -- which takes place annually in Seattle, Boston and Austin in the US -- pulls together a smorgasbord of indie games, AAA titles, tabletop gaming, panels and cosplay.

If you want to know more about what PAX Australia is all about, you can check out CNET's coverage of the 2016 show here.

