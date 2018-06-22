Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Singer and songwriter Paul McCartney joined James Corden on a memorable car ride exploring the city of McCartney's youth -- Liverpool, in a special episode of Carpool Karaoke. The car singing series is a regular feature on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

In the 23-minute video posted on Thursday, we see McCartney singing some of his most famous Beatles songs like Penny Lane, Drive My Car, Let It Be and Blackbird.

On his tour of Liverpool, McCartney points out the church where he was a choir boy, adds his autograph to the Penny Lane street sign, and visited his childhood home -- a place particularly special as it's where he wrote music with fellow Beatle, John Lennon.

Shocking the homeowner with an impromptu visit, McCartney shows Corden around the house. As McCartney walks around his old home, he tells the story of how his dad thought the song She Loves You should have the chorus of yes, yes, yes instead of the famous yeah, yeah, yeah.

He also tells the story about how his mom came to him in a dream after she died to say that things would be alright, and that's how the song Let It Be came about.

The video shows Corden trying his best to master Beatles fashion by wearing the Sgt. Pepper uniforms and a wig of the Beatles' signature mop top hairdo.

Eventually, they end up at a pub to give the locals "the surprise of their life," Corden said. McCartney sang A Hard Day's Night, Love Me Do, Back in the USSR and Hey, Jude to a shocked crowd at the pub.

"Quite possibly the best #CarpoolKaraoke we've done so far. I hope you like it. I'll never ever forget it. Take a breath and jump in," Corden tweeted on Thurs.

The video is a very touching look at Beatles history as well as a glimpse at the more personal side of McCartney.