Patty Jenkins now confirmed to direct 'Wonder Woman' sequel

Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel of DC comics' hit summer blockbuster, "Wonder Woman," according to a report today from Variety. It reported previously Jenkins was already working on a script with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, the same team who created the first one, but had yet to close a deal to return as director.

Details of the deal are vague, but there is speculation the contract would be in the neighborhood of $8 million, with additional backend box office grosses, to write, direct and produce the film.

The first "Wonder Woman" film was Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe biggest film to date, pulling in $409 million in domestic ticket sales and $813 million worldwide. Its second highest grossing film from the Extended Universe was last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," with $166 million in its opening weekend.

The sequel is slated for release on December 13, 2019.