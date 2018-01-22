Patriots-Jaguars memes are all about the quarterbacks

(This post is about a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.)
Sunday's two NFL conference championship games feature three no-name quarterbacks and Tom Brady (and I say this as a lifelong fan of one of the no-name quarterback teams).
Blake Bortles. Nick Foles. Case Keenum. And then there's Brady, with his seven Super Bowl appearances and five wins.
There was a sense that perhaps most of the country was rooting for the underdog Jags.
Except maybe the refs.
From the second Brady jogged out onto the field and told a camera operator to get "f@#! out the way," fans were watching him closely.
Brady's injured hand was the topic of much concern, though as the first half ended, it looked just fine.
Also, the game saw the return of Brady's gigantic coat, though at first fans thought it might not show up.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles played a solid first half, but fans were all about his alliterative name.
Stay tuned, fans, it's only half over...
First published Jan. 21, 2018
Update 3:07 p.m. PT.: Updated memes at halftime.
