Patrick Stewart reveals he uses medical marijuana every day

On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew had the benefit of all kinds of futuristic innovations, including medications. But in the real world, Stewart has turned to medical marijuana.

To ease his arthritis pain, Stewart, 76, uses marijuana spray, ointment and edible cannabis products. He spoke of his use in a statement released Thursday to support Oxford University's Cannabis Research Plan, a combined effort between the university and venture capital company Kingsley Capital Partners. The project will invest $12.3 million (£10 million, AU$16 million) into a center to research cannabis uses and treatments.

Stewart said in a statement given to The Daily Telegraph that a Los Angeles doctor gave him a medical marijuana prescription two years ago to help with the ortho-arthritis in his hands.

Using a marijuana-derived spray brought back mobility to his hands, and he was able to make fists again, Stewart said. He also said he regularly used a marijuana-derived ointment and an edible bar to help him sleep.

"As a result of this experience, I enthusiastically support the Oxford University Cannabis Research Plan," Stewart said. "This is an important step forward for Britain in a field of research that has, for too long, been held back by prejudice, fear and ignorance."

Stewart currently is starring as Professor X, or Charles Xavier, in the Wolverine movie "Logan."

