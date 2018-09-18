Patrick Stewart may play Bosley in Charlie's Angels reboot

Hey, if Patrick Stewart could guide Wesley, Worf and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew through space, surely he can direct the detective work of a new set of Charlie's Angels.

Stewart is in final negotiations to join the Sony feature film rebooting the iconic 1970s detective franchise, a representative for Stewart confirmed on Monday after The Hollywood Reporter broke the news. If things work out, he'll be playing Bosley, who has directed the Angels' work in various forms since the 1976 hit TV show.

But in a twist, he wouldn't be alone. The Hollywood Reporter says numerous actors, including the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, will also play characters called Bosley and take on his guiding role.

Stewart announced in August that he will be reprising his role as Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard in a show for the streaming CBS All Access service. (CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

This latest Charlie's Angels reboot stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the three Angels. In the new film, the Townsend Agency is no longer a small local detective organization, but a global security and intelligence service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is scheduled for a September 2019 release.

Charlie's Angels began with the 1976-1981 television show that was famed for inventing "jiggle TV." Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson played the original three detectives, who never saw their boss Charles Townsend, and instead worked with his assistant, John Bosley, played then by David Doyle. The franchise was revived with new cast members for feature films in 2000 and 2003 and a short-lived series in 2011.

In addition to Doyle, who died in 1997, Bosley has been played by Bill Murray and Ramón Rodríguez. Comedian Bernie Mac played his brother Jimmy in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The late Farrah Fawcett said of the show, "When the show was No. 3, I figured it was our acting. When it got to be No. 1, I decided it could only be because none of us wears a bra."

