Paris says bienvenue to Apple Maps transit mode

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

On y va! It's now easier than ever to find your way between Montmartre and Montparnasse with an iPhone.

Apple confirmed on Monday that it has launched its transit mode in Paris on Apple Maps, allowing you to easily plan journeys crisscrossing the Seine using the city's many public transport offerings.

Apple has been slow to roll out the feature, which has been available in some US cities since 2015, but is now charging full steam tout droit in bringing public transport offerings to more metropolises around the world.

In Paris, Apple Maps can formulate routes using options including the RER, the metro, buses and suburban Transilien trains, as well as Autolib car-sharing stations and Velib bike-sharing points. Sadly it does not say whether there are bikes or spaces free, according to TechCrunch.

Apple's transit mode adds to the navigation options for Parisians and tourists alike, which also include Citymapper and Google Maps. It's tres useful to be able to hop all over the city on Paris' speedy metro, although obviously nothing beats a walk along the Seine.