Parents, your phone use could be annoying your teenagers

MediaforMedical/Emmanuel Rogue

Mums and dads, step away from your phones.

It turns out that as much as parents are worried about their children's internet habits, children are similarly worried about their parents.

Over a third of children between the ages of 11-18 have asked their parents to stop checking their phones, according to a survey of 2,000 students carried out by non-profit Digital Awareness UK and the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference, a professional association for teachers. Of these 46 percent said their requests were ignored and 44 percent said it made them feel upset.

Internet habits could be well affecting quality family time, with 22 percent of children saying that that mobile use stopped their family enjoying one another's company. The students were also traditional about table manners, with 82 percent saying they thought phones should be banned at mealtimes.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of all though was that only 10 percent of parents thought their internet usage was concerning to their children, which shows a disparity between parents' perceptions and the children's actual feelings. But they did recognise their phone use might be excessive, with 43 percent of parents saying they spent too much time online.