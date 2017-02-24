Panasonic wants its workers to relax... and cut down to just 80 hours a week

Enlarge Image KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

Japan is notorious for its long working hours, which have been blamed for a national health crisis known as "karoshi" -- death from overwork.

Panasonic hopes to curb this, instructing its 100,000-ish employees to work no later than 8 p.m. each day, reports Asahi Shimbun.

This hour reduction still enables a 55-hour working week, but the directive from Panasonic President Kazuhiro Tsuga also limited overtime to 80 hours a week.

The company isn't the first to encourage a better work-life balance for its employees. There's an initiative throughout Japan called Premium Friday, which encourages firms to let staff out of the office around 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month.

Over in the US, Amazon last year tested a 30-hour work week after a New York Times report that depicted it as a "challenging, even merciless place to work."