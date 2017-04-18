Pandora's $10 Spotify rival opens up for anyone to join

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Online radio giant Pandora opened the gates Tuesday for anyone to join its long-planned Spotify-style music service, Pandora Premum, after it had invited some listeners to test it last month.

Premium, a full-fledged on-demand music subscription taking on faster-growing rivals like Spotify and Apple Music, costs $10 a month, and the company is offering a variety of free trails (see below).

Pandora was a vanguard of mobile music streaming with its digital version of radio, quickly sprinting into the lead as smartphones grew in popularity. Despite that headstart, Pandora's radio format locked it into rigid licensing rules that limited listeners' control: You couldn't pick the exact song you wanted to hear, and the service had to limit how many times you skipped the song that was playing.

Fresh competitors like Spotify and Apple Music emerged and were able to strike more modern song-licensing deals that allowed customers to hear to whatever they want, as much as they want. Pandora's growth has slowed as consumers flocked to the more flexible rivals.

Pandora Premium gives Pandora a tier to compete directly with those fast-growing upstarts. It's the company's first fully on-demand subscription, but it isn't its first subscription. In September, Pandora revamped its $5-a-month subscription called Plus, which removes ads and provides less-expansive perks, like a mode for listening offline.

Pandora is offering a variety of discounted or free trial periods for Premium. Current Pandora Plus subscribers who signed up directly with Pandora's website (versus through an app store, for example) will get six months of Premium at the price they currently pay, no matter what that price is. They also need to have a payment method all set up.

The length of a free depends on a few factors:

60 days free for people who aren't already paid Pandora subscribers of some sort, who set up a payment method and who sign up for Premium directly through Pandora

30 days free for people who aren't already paid Pandora subscribers, who set up a payment method and who sign up indirectly, such as through an app store.

30 days free for existing Plus subscribers who signed up indirectly and have a payment set up

30 days free for non-paying Pandora listeners who've already taken 30 days free of a Plus or Premium indirect trial and who become direct subscribers.

The service is available through Apple's App Store, Google's Play store or directly at www.pandora.com/premium.

