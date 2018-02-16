CNET también está disponible en español.

Pandora makes its Spotify rival more than just an app

Pandora Premium, which allows listeners to listen to specific albums and songs, is getting a website to accompany its app.

Pandora Premium is now available on the web.

Pandora's box is opening wider.

The curated music service launched a web client for Pandora Premium, which allows listeners to listen to specific songs and albums on-demand. Until Thursday, you were only able to do this through Pandora's app.

Pandora Premium was the online radio company's answer to Spotify, and launched last March for $9.99 a month. For a while, listeners on Pandora were limited only to songs automatically selected based on radio stations.

With the new website, Pandora Premium users are able to do everything they can on the app, but from a computer screen. This was the most requested feature from Pandora users, a Pandora spokesman said.

The website also has new features not available on the app, including listening history, collections under "My Music," and better playlist controls.

