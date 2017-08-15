Matthew Staver/Sling TV

Music-streaming service Pandora has chosen Roger Lynch, chief executive of Sling TV, to be its new CEO and president, after a leadership shakeup in June.

Lynch is the founding CEO of Sling TV, Dish Network's online service for live TV that launched in 2015. He will also join Pandora's board of directors when he starts his new job next month, the company said Monday.

Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren stepped down as CEO earlier this summer. At the same time, two other longtime executives also left: Mike Herring, president and former chief financial officer, and Nick Bartle, chief marketing officer.

Naveen Chopra, who's been acting CEO since June, will continue to be Pandora's CFO.

One of the pioneers of digital radio, Pandora in recent years has faced competition from faster-growing rivals like Apple Music and Spotify.

"As a lifelong musician and exuberant music fan, this is the perfect opportunity to combine my industry experience with my love for music," Lynch said in a statement.

Before becoming CEO at Sling TV, Lynch was an executive vice president at Dish Network and Echostar. He's also worked as an investment banker for Morgan Stanley and was part of the physics technical staff at Hughes Aircraft.