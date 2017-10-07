Ten years have passed (in movie time) since the events of 2013's "Pacific Rim," but honestly, did anyone think the Kaiju were really gone for good?

Not only are they not gone, but they've evolved, and humanity's going to have to double down on fighting back.

The first full trailer for "Pacific Rim: Uprising," which continues the story of Earth's battle against massive monsters we can only battle by wearing giant Jaeger suits, was released Friday at New York Comic-Con. A short teaser in the form of a mock Jaeger program recruitment video came out in July.

John Boyega of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" fame plays Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Penecost (Idris Elba) from the first film. Actors returning from the first film are Charlie Day, Burn Gorman and Rinko Kikuchi, with Scott Eastwood joining the cast. Charlie Hunnam won't be back for this one, he was reportedly too busy starring in the remake of "Papillon."

In the sequel, Boyega's Jake has abandoned his Jaeger training and his legacy and become caught up in crime. But when the world needs him, he joins Eastwood's gifted rival pilot Lambert and a 15-year-old Jaeger hacker (Cailee Spaeny) to see if humanity can cancel the apocalypse once again.

And sure, plots are nice and all, but aren't we all just watching the trailer to see the new Jaegers (Gipsy Avenger, apparent heir to Gipsy Danger!) and Kaiju mix it up?

"We thought we had sacrificed enough," a grim Jake says in the trailer. "But the war we thought we finished, is just beginning, and the only thing standing in front of the apocalypse is us." That's a nice calm speech, but the best line of the trailer comes later and is a little more panicked, when he shrieks, "FIRE EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT!"

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is scheduled for release on March 23, 2018.

