Overwatch's new hero is Ashe, gunslinger and leader of the Deadlock gang

Overwatch

Overwatch's 29th character and 16th damage hero, Ashe, the leader of the Deadlock gang and old acquaintance of Jesse McCree.

Ashe was introduced at Blizzcon 2018 in an animated short called "Reunion" where we're introduced to McCree's old friends, the Deadlock gang. Here we see Ashe sport a lever-action rifle, dynamite and her robotic sidekick, Bob.

Introducing Ashe—leader of the Deadlock Gang and rebellious gunslinger who's not afraid to get her hands dirty.



Learn more @ https://t.co/XhKgOJGPNV pic.twitter.com/GoZXm0JbZt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 2, 2018

Additionally, Overwatch players finally found out what was in the payload for on the Route 66 map, an Omnic named Echo, who game director Jeff Kaplan said would be a possible new hero at a later date.

Ashe's main attack utilized her rifle called "The Viper." Left-mouse clicks fire off quick shots, while aiming down the sites offers more damage, similar to other sniper characters.

Keeping with her old-west theme, Ashe packs throwable dynamite, which detonates after a set time period or immediately if Ashe shoots it, and a coach gun that knocks Ashe and her enemy backward.

Ashe's ultimate ability summons B.O.B., her robot sidekick that'll rush toward enemies knocking them skyward while shooting his weapons.

A date when Ashe would be available to play on the Public Teat Realms was not made available.

BlizzCon 2018: Every big announcement from the Opening Ceremony.

Everything Blizzard: All the news about the video game company and their franchises.