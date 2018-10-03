Can't get enough of Overwatch on-screen? Why not play it IRL?
Blizzard is joining forces with Lego to create Overwatch Lego sets. The duo released a teaser video on the Overwatch Twitter account, which you can check out below.
In the video we see Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan assemble a mini Lego version of Tracer. Upon completion, Tracer comes to life, jumps in the air, and shouts out some of her favorite sound bites.
While it's unlikely that Lego Tracer will actually come to life and talk to you, the video does confirm that the character will be released as a Lego figure. A previous Overwatch announcement hinted that other characters will get the Lego treatment as well.
The teaser says the Lego sets are coming soon, but doesn't reveal an exact timeframe.
Discuss: Overwatch Lego sets will let you build your favorite heroes
