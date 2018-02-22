Overwatch League makes the grade

Now Playing: Watch this: Overwatch League progress report: So far, so good

It's been less than two years since Blizzard Entertainment launched its mega-popular team shooter Overwatch. In that time, the game has amassed over 30 million players, gave birth to countless memes and parodies, and also launched its own professional esports league.

It's only been a few weeks since Overwatch League (OWL) kicked off its inaugural season, but I figured it would be fun to track the League's progress via progress reports covering various benchmarks for success. For this first report card, I chose to grade quality, clarity, consistency, engagement and accessibility; even as a die-hard Overwatch fan, there's definitely room for improvement if the League wants to bring in casual gamers. We'll swing back around to our grades later in the season to see if OWL keeps evolving to meet the needs of its viewers (it's already adapted once with some much-needed schedule changes), but for now, the League seems like it's in a pretty good place.

