Over-watch Australia compete in the Pacific Championship

Blizzard

Overwatch, Blizzard's massively popular first-person shooter, is the new battleground for top-level esports teams in Asia Pacific. A new pro league based in Taipei will bring together eight teams in the region to compete in a brand new Pacific Championship.

The inaugural Overwatch Pacific Championship will be played over an 11-week season to determine the top three teams that progress to the playoffs. Round one kicks off on April 8, with each week's matches played Friday to Sunday.

Australia will be repped by Blank Esports, pitted against Hong Kong (Hong Kong Attitude), Japan (SunSister, DeToNator GOLD), Taiwan (Machi Esports, ahq eSports Club, Flash Wolves) and Thailand (FireBall), competing for a prize pool of AU$357,000.

You'll be able to watch every match live at goblizzard.tw/esports/live.

The OPC could be Blizzard's testing of the local waters, with already established international tournaments for several of its games. 2017 also saw the Ocean Pro League stepping things up for League of Legends locally.