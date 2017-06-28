Our Super NES Classic wishlist (The 3:59, Ep. 247)

Nintendo's Super NES Classic is damn near perfect.

But that doesn't mean there isn't room to quibble. The upcoming mini-console boasts 21 games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2, but where's Chrono Trigger, Mortal Kombat, Earthworm Jim and Final Fight? Or any sports games like NBA Jam?

And while it's unlikely, we're hoping to see some way to load other SNES games. Also, wireless controllers, please.

We also talk about the release of the public beta of iOS 11, as well as Google's massive $2.7 billion fine from the European Union.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

What do you think is missing from the Super NES Classic? (The 3:59, Ep. 247)

