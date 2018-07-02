CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Our big mid-year tech review (The 3:59, Ep. 423)

Extended edition episode: We break down the biggest headlines of the year. And phone notches.

359423b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about 10 of the biggest tech stories to hit so far this year, including:

Now Playing: Watch this: Our big mid-year tech review (The 3:59, Ep. 423)
8:19

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Our big mid-year tech review (The 3:59, Ep. 423)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Facebook, Fortnite, net neutrality: The top tech headlines of 2018 (so far)