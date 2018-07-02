Our big mid-year tech review (The 3:59, Ep. 423)

On this podcast, we talk about 10 of the biggest tech stories to hit so far this year, including:
- Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.
- The end of net neutrality.
- Of course, Yanny vs. Laurel.
