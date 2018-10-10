Otter Mickey Mount gives your Home Mini a mouse house

I'm calling this thing the Mickey Mount, but you'll find it online as the Otter Den Series for Google Home Mini featuring Disney Mickey Mouse. It didn't get any airtime during the company's keynote presentation at its Pixel 3 launch event, but it did make its debut there in a demo room or two. It's a mount for your Google Home Mini, and it's actually kind of charming if you're a fan of this kind of thing.

Rich Brown

$20 will get you this plastic accessory for your Home Mini speaker. I'm not sure I'd pair it with the new aqua-colored Home Mini, but it's a good match with the charcoal edition.

There's not a whole lot to know about the mount beyond what you see in the picture. It does have a hole for threading the power cable, and a small notch in its base to route the cable neatly out the back. It does not appear on store.google.com as of this writing, where you'll find the other products Google announced today, but you will find it on Otter's site, where it's currently listed as out of stock. Leave your email address there if you want to keep tabs.

Now playing: Watch this: Watch the highlights from Google's Pixel 3 event

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: What you need to know about Google's new smartphones

Google's Oct. 9 event: Pixel 3, new Chromecast, Pixel Slate and more