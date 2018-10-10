CNET también está disponible en español.

Otter Mickey Mount gives your Home Mini a mouse house

Give your Google Home Mini smart speaker some character with this decorative, Disney-fied housing.

I'm calling this thing the Mickey Mount, but you'll find it online as the Otter Den Series for Google Home Mini featuring Disney Mickey Mouse. It didn't get any airtime during the company's keynote presentation at its Pixel 3 launch event, but it did make its debut there in a demo room or two. It's a mount for your Google Home Mini, and it's actually kind of charming if you're a fan of this kind of thing. 

Google Pixel 2018 event
A plucky companion for your Google Home Mini

$20 will get you this plastic accessory for your Home Mini speaker. I'm not sure I'd pair it with the new aqua-colored Home Mini, but it's a good match with the charcoal edition.

There's not a whole lot to know about the mount beyond what you see in the picture. It does have a hole for threading the power cable, and a small notch in its base to route the cable neatly out the back. It does not appear on store.google.com as of this writing, where you'll find the other products Google announced today, but you will find it on Otter's site, where it's currently listed as out of stock. Leave your email address there if you want to keep tabs. 

CNET Smart Home
