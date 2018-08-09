Are the Oscars about to recognize the total domination of the Avengers?

The Academy of Motion Pictures just announced some changes to its annual Oscars event. In a tweet sent Wednesday morning, the Academy announced it's planning a new category "around achievement in popular film."

Could this new category focus on the epic draw of films like offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars movies?

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

The Academy Board of Governors has yet to reveal more information about what kind of achievement will be recognized and what qualifies as a popular film, and the Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some Twitter users, however, speculate the award could recognize stunt work, or perhaps performance capture actors and artists. Others wonder if this is merely a way to throw the MCU and the Star Wars universe awards without actually considering them for "main" categories, like Best Actor or Best Picture.

2018: The Academy announces a new award for "Popular Film”!



2020: The Academy announces a new award for “Best Cinematic Universe!"



2022: The Academy announces a new award for “TV Shows that Feel Like 10-Hour Movies!"



2024: The Academy announces that “gifs are the new cinema!” — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 8, 2018

Such films are certainly popular, as Black Panther recently passed $700M in the United States, the most for any MCU film ever domestically. And a few months ago, Avengers: Infinity War has surpassed $2B worldwide, and is still inching toward the third-place slot of all time. (Star Wars: The Force Awakens currently holds that spot.)

Big-budget blockbusters like the Marvel and Star Wars franchises aren't completely ignored by the Academy: they're usually given a nod for visual effects, sound design or other technical accomplishments.

Now Playing: Watch this: Avengers: Infinity War: What did and didn't work

The new category was announced in a letter to Academy members that also reveals the 2020 date of the Oscars ceremony will be moved to earlier in February than the event usually runs. Next year's Oscars, however, will still air on Sunday, February 24.

The Academy is definitely looking to make some changes, and appeal to a wider audience. Future TV broadcasts of the ceremony will be shorter, promising "an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide." Some awards will be presented live while others will be given out during the commercial breaks and edited into clips to be shown later.

Stay tuned as we learn more. And never forget...