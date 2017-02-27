Oscars flub: Best picture goes to...wait, what? NOT 'La La Land'

Enlarge Image Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Academy Awards were almost over Sunday night when the biggest goof-up that could possibly happen happened.

Actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway apparently were given the wrong card to read for the best picture winner, sending the cast and crew of "La La Land" onstage to make speeches before realizing the actual winner was "Moonlight."

Acceptance speeches from "La La Land" producers were still in progress when "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz rushed back to the mic and announced that "Moonlight" had actually won.

Horowitz had to keep insisting it wasn't a joke, but at first it seemed unclear if he was serious.

Once the mistake was clear, Beatty showed the audience the card he and Dunaway were given stating Emma Stone won for "La La Land." Stone had just netted a gold statue for best actress, and it seemed her name card also made it into the best picture envelope.

Later, host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly took credit for the mishap, saying, "I knew I'd screw up this show."

Needless to say, the mixup shocked viewers and social media mavens alike -- although Twitter user Lex Friedman seemed to predict it when Beatty stepped up to the mic.

The Academy itself, and some major publications had already tweeted out "La La Land" as the winner, and had to quickly delete and retweet.

And once it had settled in that the mistake wasn't a Kimmel prank, the jokes started to fly.

Many Oscar watchers couldn't help but compare the gaffe to the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, where host Steve Harvey read the wrong name and Miss Colombia was briefly crowned instead of the real winner, Miss Philippines.

Even the official Twitter account of the Miss Universe pageant offered aid.

Not everyone bought that the flub was an accident.

And, of course, who could resist an election joke?

