Oscars 2019 nominations: Black Panther up for Best Picture, 6 other awards

Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born
and Vice earned Academy Awards 2019 Best Picture nominations Tuesday morning.
In total, Black Panther (the 18th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie) scored the seven nominations, while Roma and The Favourite each got 10.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and The Big Sick actor/writer Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards from Hollywood. The pair joked about getting up early to reveal the nominees.
The 2019 Oscars, which is currently without a host, will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 5:00 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (or Monday Feb. 25 from 1:00 a.m. GMT/12 p.m. AEDT) from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Black KK -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Actor
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malik -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Olivia Coleman -- The Favourite
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite
Best Original Screenplay
The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed -- Paul Schrader
Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum -- Lebanon
Cold War -- Poland
Never Look Away -- Germany
Roma -- Mexico
Shoplifters -- Japan
Best Documentary -- Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB
Best Documentary -- Short Subject
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Original Score
Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson
Black Klansmen -- Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song
All The Stars -- Black Panther
I'll Fight -- RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow -- A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Best Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
